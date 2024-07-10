Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Minneapolis park workers' strike will continue indefinitely, past the one-week timeline they initially set shortly before the July 4th holiday weekend.

"We are united. We have each others' backs. Organized labor has our back. The community has our back, and we will fight until we get a fair contract and the respect we deserve," said AJ Lang, the business manager for the union, Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 363.

The announcement from union officials came Wednesday with up to 100 workers and supporters in bright orange shirts and picket signs outside the Mary Merrill Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Headquarters, 2117 West River Road.

