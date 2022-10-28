Hundreds of Minneapolis park employees could walk off the job as soon as Nov. 8, saying negotiations have broken down over wages and worker protections.

"We have exhausted all options to avoid taking this action," said AJ Lange of the city employees' union LIUNA Local 363 on Friday. "In the midst of a pandemic and civil unrest, we continue to work despite being understaffed and overworked."

The union's 10-day strike notice comes after seven months of contract talks with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB). More than 200 people who do the manual labor that maintains the Park Board's buildings and grounds — including those who trim trees, flood ice rinks and operate pools — have been working without a contract since Dec. 31.

"The MPRB has been negotiating in good faith since March 21, 2022, with Local 363 representatives for a three-year contract for park employees that is competitive, fair and equitable," Park Board spokesperson Dawn Sommers said in a statement Friday. "Should a strike occur, the MPRB will prioritize and adjust maintenance services to minimize impacts to park visitors."

Workers want wage increases that keep pace with the rate of inflation, which was 8.2% as of Sept. 30. The Park Board's last offer of a 2.25% wage increase for 2022, 2.5% in 2023 and 2.5% in 2024 fell short, Lange said.

About 75% of union members voted down that proposal in September, authorizing the union to call a strike. Negotiations since then have failed to bridge the gap.

"We have lost confidence in MPRB's negotiation team because they are disrespectful, hostile and don't take us seriously," Lange said.

The union leader said Park Board negotiators have proposed restricting certain worker benefits, such as the longstanding "bid system" that gives Parkkeepers some choice in where and when they work based on seniority, Lange said. The Park Board also suggested creating a separate wage tier for those hired after this year. New employees would need a satisfactory work performance to receive an annual scheduled wage increase.

The union is concerned that if a second wage tier is created for new hires, they might be paid substantially less than current employees — which could drive a wedge between union members.

The Park Board's offer includes eight additional holiday hours on top of existing 12 holiday days, weekend and hazard premium pay for certain workers and COVID-19 pay of $1,000, said Sommers' statement.

"MPRB leadership believes their employee wages and benefits are fair and competitive throughout the organization," she said.

Minneapolis parkkeepers earn $56,000 on average — arborists $62,000, gardeners $63,000, crew leaders $74,000 and foremen $85,000.

From 2012 to 2021, inflation rose 21.5% and the Local 363 park workers received wage increases totaling 22.56%, according to the Park Board. In contrast, the union's city employees received wage increases totaling 19.4%.

Another round of negotiations is slated for Nov. 2. If the Park Board and union fail to reach an agreement, park workers are tentatively scheduled to strike at 5 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the Park Board’s proposal on the probation period for new hires.