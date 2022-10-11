People recently pushed out of several homeless encampments protested outside City Hall for the second day on Tuesday, camped beneath a banner reading, "Stop the sweeps. No evictions on stolen land."

Inside, council members advanced a set of recommendations from housing staff to transfer city funds to Hennepin County as part of a strategy to let the county lead on providing services to people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

Several former residents of the Near North encampment — cleared Thursday — pitched tents outside City Hall on Sunday night. On Tuesday morning, they woke to volunteers serving breakfast.

James McCarter said he had been riding the light rail since his truck with his ID and most of his personal belongings was towed from Near North.

"I'm not just out here protesting for them to stop doing the sweeps on the encampments," he said. "Homelessness stems from addiction and addiction leads to overdoses. Anyone who's from Minnesota or has lived in Minnesota for the past 10, 15 years, they can just see how bad the drugs have gotten just over the past year. … People need more and better resources [for addiction]."

City officials cited public safety and health concerns when it cleared the Near North camp last week. Also, a project to build apartments was about to begin construction nearby.

Unrelated to last week's no-trespassing enforcement of several encampments, the city's Business, Inspections, Housing and Zoning Committee heard a presentation from Elfric Porte, director of the city's Housing Policy and Development, about the continuation of city reliance on Hennepin County to provide street outreach to those waiting for housing vouchers.

"They are better suited to provide the services," said Porte, who recommended the city support the county's Office to End Homelessness by approving $100,000 for rapid rehousing case management and authorizing a joint-powers agreement for Emergency Solutions Grant Essential Services Funds for up to five years, including up to $600,000. He also recommended allocating $1.2 million in federal COVID relief money for the continued operation of Avivo Village, one of two low-barrier Hennepin County shelters that provide private beds and allow drug use on site.

Council Members Jason Chavez and Aisha Chughtai asked for details on storage options and shelter capacity, and why some of those who were recently removed from encampments said they were not offered those services during eviction.

"I believe the conditions at encampments are not safe nor healthy for individuals," Porte said. "I don't believe it's appropriate for us to allow individuals to live in an environment where there are rats."

About a dozen members of the public attended the meeting in protest, with several interrupting Porte to argue that closing encampments only pushed people from one place to another.

"I have been on housing lists for over a year as an unhoused person," said Melanie Groves to the committee. "I'm exhausted. If you … see what happens after an eviction, you see the amount of pain and addiction just increases to crazy levels. People are dying … and that is directly related to what is going on here."

Members of the committee approved the funds for Hennepin County and stayed after the meeting to speak with protesters.

By evening, the last of the tents outside City Hall had been packed up. Metro Transit police were present around 5 p.m. Tuesday after protesters occupied the light-rail tracks for an estimated half-hour, said community organizer Marvina Hayes. Hennepin County security officers also stationed outside the Government Center, passing out flyers warning people not to camp or leave items unattended in the plaza.

Angel Beaumaster, an encampment volunteer, said that by the time she had finished speaking with council members inside City Hall, her belongings left outside at the protest site disappeared. She gave Metro Transit police officer Juan Peralta credit for helping connect her to housing resources, but was frustrated to have lost a pair of her own shoes and hygiene products meant for others.

"I came down here, everything's gone," said Beaumaster. "Are you guys kidding me? I'm taking this personal."