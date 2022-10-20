Minneapolis is moving forward with plans to create a new community safety office after the City Council approved the change on Thursday.

The split vote came two months after the city hired a new commissioner to coordinate safety services and nearly a year after voters rejected a measure to create a similar agency.

Supporters described it as a historic moment saying it could dramatically improve the quality of safety services, while opponents said they feared it would do the opposite.

The creation of a new safety office has featured prominently in debates about how the city should seek to fulfill a promise to transform public safety in response to George Floyd's murder two years ago.

Mayor Jacob Frey told council members during their meeting Thursday that they faced a "historic decision."

"It gives us right now an opportunity to, yes, do things differently but also set up a long-lasting and durable government for multiple generations that is efficient, that is equitable and that is inclusive and responsive to the needs of our city," the mayor said.

Council Member Robin Wonsley, who voted against the proposal, said she feared it would do the opposite by "intentionally blurring the lines of authority" in city government and placing "a new layer of unelected bureaucrats" in city government.

The vote came nearly a year after a contentious election that drew national attention as Minneapolis residents prepared to vote on both the future of the Police Department and the future of city government itself.

Voters rejected a proposal that would have cleared the way for city leaders to replace the Police Department with a new agency offering "a comprehensive public health approach to safety," eliminated minimum staffing requirements for officers and removed the mayor's "complete power" over police, likely granting council more sway over their operations.

Instead, voters approved a different ballot initiative that designated the mayor as the chief executive responsible for overseeing most departments and prohibited council members from usurping his directions.

In the wake of that election, Frey convened a task force to provide him with recommendations on how to implement the city's new, strong mayor system of government. He then pitched a plan to create a four-person cabinet to help him oversee the city's 20-some departments. One of the main features of that proposal was a plan to create a community safety office, led by a commissioner who would report to him and oversee the leaders of the city's police and fire departments, as well as 911, emergency management and violence prevention programs.

That office has, in some ways, already been operating. A new commissioner, Cedric Alexander, is overseeing those departments under the authority of an executive order signed by Frey.

The new proposal also creates an Office of Public Service led by a city operations officer tasked with overseeing most other departments. The city attorney and a chief of staff, who oversees employees in the mayor's office, will serve as the other two cabinet members.

Council Vice President Linea Palmisano welcomed the change saying, "to me, this collaboration with the mayor actually puts additional checks and balances in place."

Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, meanwhile, said he was "taking the good with the bad."

"I do think there are still big questions about how we're going to function within this new system. It's new to all of us. It certainly has been an education," he said. He added that he was encouraged by efforts to come up with a better plan for addressing constituent services and changes that had been aimed at ensuring workers in the city's Office of Performance and Innovation and Office of Violence Prevention could do their work effectively.

Voting for the change were Council Members Ellison and Palmisano, LaTrisha Vetaw, Michael Rainville, Lisa Goodman, Andrew Johnson, Jamal Osman, Emily Koski and Council President Andrea Jenkins. Voting against were Council Members Wonsley, Elliott Payne, Aisha Chughtai and Jason Chavez.

This story is developing and will be updated.