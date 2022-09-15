A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to a term of more than 30 years for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in April 2021.

Jerome Woodland, 55, was sentenced Monday after jurors convicted him on July 28 of second-degree of Minneapolis, in connection with the killing of Nikkiyia S. Robinson, 38, of Minneapolis.

"The damage caused by intimate partner violence is often deep and relentless," County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement. "We hope this conviction and sentence begins to bring some degree of justice to the family."

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Woodland can expect to serve the first 19 years of his 30 1⁄ 2 -year term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Ridgewood Avenue and found Robinson stabbed in the chest, with a butcher knife nearby.

The homeowner told police he had been allowing Woodland to stay there in recent weeks. The homeowner had left that day for a doctor's appointment and returned to find Robinson wounded and Woodland on the phone with 911. Woodland fled the house and told the homeowner to call an ambulance.