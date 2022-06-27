A 40-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to a term of more than five years for grabbing a gun at his side after waking up and fatally shooting his brother at the family's home.

Fong Vang was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court last week to five years and seven months after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the shooting of 38-year-old Dan Vang on April 28 at a residence in the 2000 block of N. James Avenue.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Vang is expected to serve about 3 2⁄ 3 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the complaint:

On the night of the shooting, Fong Vang told police he recently lost his own place and moved in temporarily with his two brothers and mother. He said it was his habit to keep a handgun at his side when he sleeps.

He said he awoke after hearing the front door make a loud noise sometime after 11:30 p.m. He acknowledged shooting his brother Dan Vang as he was returning from work around his usual time, but he was at a loss as to why he shot him.

Fong Vang said that he had to load the gun before firing it.