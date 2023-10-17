The Hennepin County Attorney's Office secured a plea deal for a 32-year-old Minneapolis man charged with murder who looks to serve 40 years in prison.

In court Tuesday, Dajohn Yarborough admitted to the fatal shooting of Darrell L. Sims II, 27, of Brooklyn Park, on April 2, 2022, outside a south Minneapolis apartment. Charges say he was caught on security video unloading a handgun with extended magazine at Sims as he stood outside the apartment near the intersection of 24th Street and Elliot Avenue.

Yarborough wasn't arrested until more than a year later when he was pulled over July 7 in eastern Arizona. He was brought back to Minnesota on charges of second-degree murder and illegal gun possession. He has been out on bail since Aug. 26, according to jail records.

County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a press release Tuesday that the plea negotiation called for Yarborough to be immediately taken into custody.

"We will hold those who commit violent crimes accountable and incapacitate them with long prison sentences when it is necessary to protect the community," she wrote. "My thoughts are with the victim's loved ones, I hope this guilty plea will help them on the path toward healing."

Yarborough's defense attorney Bruce Rivers said in a phone interview that prosecutors were threatening to indict him on first-degree murder. "That's why he pled," Rivers said.

Evidence weighed against Yarborough, including video footage as well as eye witnesses who said a man approached Sims and started shooting. Court records don't indicate a motive.

Prison records show that Yarborough has skipped out at least six times while on supervised release for various offenses. His criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions for drug dealing and one for assault.

He will remain in jail without bail until his sentencing Nov. 20.