A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a violent robbery last spring that ended with the shooting death of a man in the store, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Marlow Ramsey Carson, 30, pleaded guilty to a count each of robbery and possession of ammunition by a felon. Carson, who had prior felony convictions, is barred from possessing firearms or ammunition.

According to court records, Carson robbed Blue Sky Wireless and West Bend Furniture store in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis on April 27, demanding money from the store owner at gunpoint.

When a friend of the owner responded, Carson shot him several times before running from the store and jumping into a waiting car, which sped away. Carson was arrested the next day in St. Paul and booked in Hennepin County on suspicion of murder.

The shooting victim — Abdifatah H. Mohamed, 40, who was also known by the name Liban Osman Baqare — was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, becoming the city's 24th homicide victim of 2021. A long-haul truck driver, he had just come back from a trip and stopped at the store about 40 minutes before the shooting occurred. He left a wife and four children.

Carson will be sentenced at a later date.