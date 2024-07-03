A 27-year-old Minneapolis man drowned Wednesday morning in the St. Croix River near the Afton State Park Beach, officials said.

He was seen swimming some 20 to 30 feet from the shoreline near the park's campground when witnesses said he disappeared from view. His name was not released Wednesday as relatives were still being notified, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities were called at 9:41 a.m., and the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department found the man's body in about 18 feet of water. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and declared dead.

The St. Croix River is deeper than usual at popular swimming spots thanks to heavy rainfall over the past few weeks. The river levels at Stillwater, some 16 miles north of Afton State Park, were falling on Wednesday but still considered at minor flood stage.