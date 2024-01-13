Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Minneapolis man shot in the head and neck has died from his injuries, nearly a month after police believe he was shot in the city's Phillips neighborhood by a 13-year-old boy.

Ezekiel Javon Paine, 22, of Minneapolis, died Thursday in a hospital, weeks after the Dec. 7 shooting inside an apartment in the 2500 block of 16th Av. S., according to a news release from Minneapolis police.

Officers responded just before midnight on Dec. 7 to the apartment, and found Paine with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers provided life-saving measures until medical responders arrived and took him to HCMC.

The preliminary investigation found that Paine was in an altercation with someone he knew before being shot.

One day later on Dec. 8, police arrested a 13-year-old boy at the 2900 block of Logan Av. N, on probable cause for first-degree assault, police said. He was lodged at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. He remains in custody as of Friday, according to the release.

This brings the total number of homicides in Minneapolis in 2023 to 77, according to the Star Tribune's database.