A Minneapolis man is charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling pills that resulted in a fatal fentanyl overdose.

Eric Montel Traft-Johnson, 24, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court for selling the pills to the unnamed victim who told his aunt before the overdose that he "needed pills to sleep." Law enforcement say they had two previous encounters with him since July while in possession with the same counterfeit pills he knew contained fentanyl.

Traft-Johnson had 36 of the pills on him when he was arrested Dec. 15. The pills are oxycodone look-alikes, which have been a growing cause of alarm among Twin Cities health and law enforcement for years as the pills laced with fentanyl are to blame for a large number of overdoses across the state. Last year in Hennepin County, 340 people died from opioid overdoses, most of which involved fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid officials say is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

The unnamed victim in this case had fentanyl and cocaine in his toxicology report. He didn't trust Traft-Johnson, according to the criminal charges, so he texted his aunt, who lives in New York. She told police that he was going to buy some sleeping pills around 2 a.m. Nov. 9, and shared with her the dealer's phone number, SnapChat information and the address where he planned to meet Traft-Johnson.

But she never heard back from her nephew so she called police for welfare check.

A friend of the victim had a similar last exchange with the victim. The friend told police that the victim would send texts in the past when going to buy drugs, "but he was never this explicit," according to the charges.

The phone number both witnesses provided police matched Traft-Johnson's, his probation officer confirmed. Police checked phone records to show that he and the victim contacted each other leading up to the drug deal in the 1000 block of 23rd Ave. SE.

Surveillance video shows the victim return to his 18th Avenue apartment alone at 2:22 a.m. and he is found dead at 5:20 p.m. during the welfare check, according to charges.

When Traft-Johnson was arrested at an undisclosed location more than a month later, he had dozens of the deadly pills on him as well as three grams of meth.

He makes his first court appearance Monday.