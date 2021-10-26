A Minneapolis man has admitted in court to recklessly handling a gun and fatally shooting another man in a north Minneapolis kitchen.

Prince A.Q. Brown, 36, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court last week to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the killing on Jan. 21 of 38-year-old David M.A. Spicer, of Minneapolis, in the 400 block of N. 33rd Avenue.

The plea agreement calls for Brown, who initially was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, to receive a sentence of slightly more than seven years. That would mean he would serve about two-thirds of that time in prison and the balance on supervised release. However, according plea agreement, Brown reserves the right to ask that he be allowed to serve his time on electronic home monitoring.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7, when Judge Kerry Meyer will decide whether to accept the plea deal and where Brown will serve his sentence.

A report of shots fired sent officers to the home, where they located Spicer on the ground and bleeding. Medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

A witness said he was in the kitchen with others when Brown picked up a gun off the table and was handling it "as though he was not familiar with firearms," the criminal complaint read. Brown was being "careless and ... reckless," the complaint quoted the witness as saying.

Brown slammed a magazine into the gun, "which caused the gun to fire" a round that struck Spicer, the charging document continued.

