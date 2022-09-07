A 25-year-old Minneapolis man has been arrested on federal charges of illegally possessing machine guns that he allegedly made using 3-D printers inside his home.

Federal prosecutors charged Aaron Malik Cato after authorities discovered multiple "privately made firearms" — or ghost guns — while searching Cato's home last month. According to a criminal complaint, Cato admitted to making the firearms using 3-D printers.

The three handguns were outfitted with "switch" devices that can be attached to firearms to convert them into fully automatic weapons and are considered machine guns by the federal government. Cato did not have a federal license authorizing him to possess a machine gun.

Cato made his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday and was ordered to remain in custody. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Minneapolis Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was alerted to a package from Taiwan addressed to Cato's Minneapolis home on Aug. 18. Inside, agents found 30 firearm parts determined to be pistol "switch" or "auto sear" parts. An ATF agent who wrote the complaint added that the package contained enough parts to make 10 switches.

Law enforcement later conducted a controlled delivery of the package on Aug. 31 with an undercover officer wearing a DHL uniform and, soon after, investigators received a warrant to search Cato's home. They found five handguns and two AR platform firearms. Three of the handguns were equipped with switches and appeared to be "privately made firearms," otherwise known as ghost guns.

Law enforcement also spotted four 3-D printers in the residence and multiple 3-D printed switches in the home. Cato told police that he both manufactures and imports switches and admitted to using 3-D printers to make the switches found in his home. He said he received switches both from foreign and domestic sources. According to CBP records, Cato had at least one prior package of switches seized that had been shipped from Russia in Oct. 2021.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger has made cases involving switches and auto sear devices an emphasis of his office's ongoing focus on prosecuting firearm cases. After announcing a new series of arrests last month, Luger released a new video seeking public assistance in tracking down those who possess or use the devices.