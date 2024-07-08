Minneapolis is in the running to host the 2027 Sundance Film Fest.

Sundance organizers announced in April they were exploring a new home for the festival, moving it away from its 40-year home in Park City, Utah. Within days, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously moved to submit a bid. The city submitted its proposal on June 21. If all goes well, Minneapolis may be selected for a city visit in the coming days.

"With our thriving arts and entertainment scene, diverse cultural heritage, and passionate film community, Minneapolis is the ideal backdrop for the Sundance Film Festival," Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Sundance is the largest independent film festival in the United States, dedicated to discovering and supporting independent storytellers.

The city has established a cross-sector host committee to support the bid and potential festival, made up of leaders like Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. CEOs from Target, Best Buy, Arts Midwest and the Star Tribune are also taking part. The host committee expects to offer upward of $2 million in annual support to sustain and expand the festival.

"Everybody wants to be a part of this," said Andrew Peterson, Film North executive director.

Government and philanthropic support are a key part of Minneapolis' bid, alongside its winter infrastructure, theater district, and nation-leading arts scene, organizers said. In its proposal, the city boasts itself as a home for indigenous heritage and inclusion, qualities appealing to festival's ethos of equity and belonging.

"Arts and culture provide a pulse that runs through the heart of Minneapolis, making our city a vibrant and connected place to live." said McKnight Foundation President Tonya Allen. "Hosting the Sundance Film Festival would showcase what those who live here have long known – that Minneapolis is a world-class destination for arts and cultural expression."

Sundance established a two-part process for the search: an informational bid, then proposal. Site visits will begin in July and likely be wrapped up by fall. Minneapolis is running against several other locations, including Salt Lake City and its campaign to keep the festival in Utah. The final selection will likely come after this winter's festival, planned for Jan. 23-Feb. 2, per reporting in entertainment website deadline.com.







