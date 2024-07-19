Minneapolis is out of the running as a host for the Sundance Film Festival.

The city did not advance to the final round of bidding in the competition to be the new home for the largest independent film festival in the U.S., according to an email from a member of the local bid team.

Sundance Film Festival has been held in Park City, Utah for 40 years. When organizers announced in April they were searching for a new home for the 2027 festival, the Minneapolis City Council moved to submit a bid. The city submitted its proposal on June 21.

Minnesotans from across the private and philanthropic sectors and city and state government quickly came together to make a compelling case for Minneapolis, a bid team spokesperson said in an email.

"As one of [a] handful of cities invited to submit a full proposal, we were able to make a compelling case for Minneapolis that highlighted our incredible assets. While we are disappointed, this process has shown that we are a tight-knit, agile and willing community," the email said.

The selection committee said that they were impressed with the city's proposal and capability with large events.



