Minneapolis launched its behavioral crisis response teams on Monday, prepared to deploy unarmed mental health professionals to certain emergencies rather than police.

Residents who call 911 about a behavioral or mental health-related crisis can now be sent a team of two responders that would provide crisis intervention, counseling, and connect them to support services.

The program was developed by the city's Office of Performance and Innovation as part of the City Council's 2020 Safety for All Plan that uses money originally budgeted for the Police Department to fund alternative approaches to addressing public safety. In July, OPI awarded Canopy Mental Health & Consulting a two-year, $6 million contract to provide the staff for the teams.

The launch comes after much anticipation as the teams were slated to launch in August, but faced delays.

"By using a design process that requires all solutions to problems be co-built with residents, who are also the end users, we are confident that we are now providing another alternative police response that will be trusted, impactful and supported by the people that need these services," said Brian Smith, director of OPI, in a news release.

911 dispatchers will decide whether an incident is eligible for such a response. The news release said the teams won't respond to incidents involving firearms or violent behavior, and the Police Department will only present if the dispatcher determines a need to clear the scene or the response team requests assistance.

At the council's Public Health & Safety Committee meeting Dec. 2, Smith said: "Some of it is actually getting a little emotional when you get to a point where you have so much engagement with the public to find out what they really want, have some tough conversations — not always friendly conversations — but get to a place where you can synthesize all that information and get people what they want."

Part of what the community wants, he said, is 24 hour service from the response teams. As of Monday's launch, two mobile units will operate 7:30 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday. Each unit consists of two Canopy-provided responders.

Smith said Canopy is continuing to hire so that the city can eventually offer 24 hour service. As of the Dec. 2 meeting, the provider had hired a staff of 17, consisting of two supervisors, a program manager and 14 responders.

The city said residents can recognize the behavioral crisis response teams by their casual, navy-blue uniform: a t-shirt that reads "behavioral crisis response," all capitalized; and a matching quarter-zip pullover and beanie, featuring both the Canopy Roots and city logos.