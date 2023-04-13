Following a unanimous vote by the City Council Thursday morning, Minneapolis became the first major American city to allow unfettered broadcast of the Muslim call to prayer.

Thursday's action – a change to the city's noise ordinance – ensures that the call to prayer, or adhan, can be broadcast from speakers year-round, five times a day. Previously, the city's noise rules prevented some morning and evening calls at certain times of the year because they occurred at night, when tighter noise restrictions are in place.

"The Constitution doesn't sleep at night," Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said after the vote. Hussein said the development should serve as a signal to the world that a "nation founded on freedom of religion makes good on its promise."

Thursday's vote during the holy month of Ramadan marked the capstone of a yearslong march of the city incrementally allowing more calls to be broadcast in the city whose burgeoning population of East African immigrants has led to mosques dotting the landscape – and Mulsims being represented among the city's leadership.

Three council members – Aisha Chughtai, Jamal Osman and Jeremiah Ellison – identify as Muslim.

"In a body of 13, that's a real caucus," Ellison said Thursday before the 12-0 vote. (Council Member Andrew Johnson was absent.)

Last year, year-round broadcasts were allowed, but only between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., and Ellison, Chughtai and Osman remarked that previous actions to expand the adhan carried the feeling of asking permission – as opposed to practicing a protected right enjoyed by other religions.

Council Member Lisa Goodman, who was observing the final day of Passover Thursday, noted that the Jewish call to prayer, which is generally spoken and not broadcast, doesn't face legal restrictions, and observers noted the church bells regularly toll for Christians.

But it's more than an abstract legal issue, Osman said.

"It's something I grew up with, but not my children," he said, adding that "it brings me joy" to hear the call to prayer from local mosques.

"Minneapolis has become a city for all religions," Imam Mohammed Dukuly of Masjid Annur mosque in Minneapolis, among others, said after the vote, which he and several other Muslim leaders witnessed from the audience.

He said the message of the adhan – "Allahu akbar," or "God is great," carries a message beyond the specific beliefs of Islam.

"We invite everybody: Come to salvation. Come to peace."