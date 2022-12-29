Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The city of Minneapolis postponed clearing a longstanding homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis on Wednesday, with a city spokeswoman citing concerns that people defending the site would react violently.

"It was clear to us that there was an intention to have a violent confrontation with city staff over this encampment," spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said in a statement. "As a result, and in keeping with the city's commitment to de-escalation, the closure has been postponed."

The city posted signs at the camp Dec. 21 saying residents need to leave by Wednesday — a seven-day window. Over the weekend, posts circulated on social media urging people to show up to defend the encampment.

"The residents have requested physical defense and support," the posts read.

Hennepin County estimates there are 10 people at the site, but camp residents said Wednesday it is between 15 and 20.

The decision to hold off came a day after a news conference by camp residents and advocates in opposition. Several asked the city to delay the closing to give people more time to move.

City officials said safety concerns prompted the decision the Quarry camp should close, noting fires on site, the cold winter weather and minors living there. They also noted that shelters had the space to take in the occupants.

For some supporters, the postponement brought mixed emotions.

Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, said she appreciates the delay and hopes it's permanent. But she disagreed with the assessment that supporters were going to act violently.

"People went there with the clear intention of assisting people being evicted," Gross said. "If the city thinks that's a violent response they're quite wrong."

Five Minneapolis police officers suffered minor injuries when protesters tried to prevent the clearing of a camp in March 2021 at 205 N. Girard Av.

Several camp residents said Wednesday afternoon they weren't sure what was happening with the closure.

Camp resident Halie Alken, 27, said she stayed up all night Tuesday worrying. She said her focus has been on getting readyto move.

"Honestly, I haven't really been paying attention to it because I've been too busy trying to pack all my belongings," Alken said.

Alken said if she is moved out of the site, she will be able to stay temporarily at a hotel thanks to funds from an online fundraiser that raised over $6,000 to support the camp.

The camp has been around for about a year and a half, with as many as 25 occupants at times, according to Erin Wixsten, an analyst for Hennepin County's Office to End Homelessness. The camp is on city-owned land near the Quarry shopping center, with about a dozen tents, a portable toilet and a food donation drop-off area.