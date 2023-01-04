Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari has become increasingly hawkish on interest rates, suggesting the Federal Reserve's rates should go even higher than other policymakers recommend in order to bring down high inflation.

This year, Kashkari has a vote on the Fed's rate-setting committee. He made clear in an essay published this morning that he will continue to push for moving interest rates higher.

While there is increasing evidence inflation may have peaked, Kashkari wrote that it's too soon to "definitively declare" it has.

"In my view, however, it will be appropriate to continue to raise rates at least at the next few meetings until we are confident inflation has peaked," he wrote.

He disclosed that his most recent projection from the Fed's December meeting has the committee raising rates to as high as 5.4% this year, which several other members also forecast. But that was higher than the median projection among other committee members of 5.1%.

His was not the highest projection though, with at least two committee members forecasting a high of 5.6%.

The current federal funds rate is at between 4.25% and 4.5%, the result of series of aggressive rate hikes in 2022.

Once rates reach that high mark, Fed policymakers will pause to evaluate the impact of the higher rates on the economy.

"Once we see the full effects of the tightened policy, we can then assess whether we need to go higher or simply remain at that peak level for longer," Kashkari wrote. "To be clear, in this phase any sign of slow progress that keeps inflation elevated for longer will warrant, in my view, taking the policy rate potentially much higher."

The final step, he said, will be cutting rates only when Fed policymakers are convinced inflation is well on its way back down to the target of 2%. Kashkari noted that in the 1970s, the Fed made the mistake of cutting rates prematurely only to have inflation flare back up again.

"That would be a costly error, so the move to cut rates should only be taken once we are convinced that we have truly defeated inflation," he wrote.

Before the pandemic and this recent period of high inflation, Kashkari was known for often opposing interest rates increases.