The chair of the Minneapolis DFL Party has deleted a tweet mocking the death of former President Ronald Reagan, following a statement condemning the tweet from the state Republican Party.

The DFL's own state chair called the tweet "beyond the pale."

Monday is the 19th anniversary of the 2004 death of Reagan, a Republican who served two terms in the 1980s, presided over a resurgence of American might during a pivotal period of the Cold War, and remains a revered figure today for many Americans.

Briana Rose Lee, chair of the Minneapolis DFL, marked the occasion with a 10:29 a.m. Twitter post that read: "19 years ago today Ronald Reagan did his one good deed for the world," followed by a heart emoji.

In addition to angry responses on Twitter, the tweet generated the following statement from David Hann, who chairs the state Republican Party:

"President Ronald Reagan was a great leader for our country and the world. Regardless of political affiliation, Americans honor the memory of our former and deceased presidents with respect for the office they held and the country they led.

"This low-rent rhetoric from the Minneapolis DFL chair, while not surprising, is just another sad example of the Democrats' campaign bluster about civility and decency being just that — nothing but empty rhetoric. We condemn the Minneapolis DFL Chair's sad statement and call on the Minnesota DFL Party to do the same."

Lee deleted the tweet a short time later. One of the responses on Twitter said: "The pearl clutching from people who were chanting 'Hang Mike Pence' not too long ago is genuinely funny." That too has been deleted.

DFL Chair Ken Martin issued this statement Monday afternoon: "The recent comments made by a local unit chair about former President Ronald Reagan do not reflect the values of the DFL Party. While there is nothing wrong with debating the policies and legacies of elected officials, mocking the passing of an American president is beyond the pale. We expect better of leaders within our party, and we will continue holding ourselves to the high standard that Minnesotans deserve."

Lee could not be reached for comment Monday.