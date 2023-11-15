Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis City Council Member Andrew Johnson will step down Tuesday, and his successor, Aurin Chowdhury, will be sworn in immediately after.

The unusual transition — a premature departure and swearing-in of a successor — is allowed under the city's charter, Clerk Casey Carl has said. Chowdhury won last week's election.

Johnson, who was first elected in 2013, announced last year that he wasn't seeking another term. In September, he told constituents in Ward 12 that he would step down before his term expires at the end of the year to begin work for a renewable energy investment firm.

He started that job Oct. 10, and since then, his involvement in City Council affairs has fallen considerably, with Johnson absent for most meetings except those of the full council.

Ward 12 encompasses neighborhoods in the southeastern part of the city.

Chowdhury will take the oath of office at noon on Tuesday. The other 12 council members will be sworn in Jan. 1.

It's unclear if the early transition might have an immediate effect on any council actions. Under the current schedule, Chowdhury would attend only one City Council meeting before the end of the year.