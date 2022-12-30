Minneapolis crews cleared a homeless camp Friday morning that has been set up outside the Quarry shopping center for more than a year.

The camp was on city-owned land across the parking lot from the Quarry's shops at 1520-1730 New Brighton Blvd. Earlier this week, there were about a dozen tents, a portable toilet and a food donation drop-off area.

By 10 a.m. Friday, nearly half the Home Depot parking lot remained cordoned off and about eight police vehicles monitored the area. A bystander watching from his pickup truck said crews had arrived about 6:30 a.m. and most of the work was done by 8 a.m.

The site has hosted as many as 25 occupants at times, officials who work with the homeless have said. There were six there when crews arrived Friday morning.

The city posted signs at the camp Dec. 21 saying occupants needed to leave by Wednesday — a seven-day window. Over the weekend, posts circulated on social media urging people to show up to defend the encampment.

Minneapolis officials opted not to clear the camp right away to deescalate tensions with the protesters and campers. Five Minneapolis police officers suffered minor injuries when protesters tried to prevent the clearing of a camp in March 2021 at 205 Girard Av. N.

City officials said safety concerns prompted the decision that the Quarry camp should close, noting fires on site, the freezing winter weather and minors living there. There have been more than 200 police calls to two addresses associated with the Quarry site in the past year, though police records do not distinguish between calls to the camp vs. the shopping center.

The calls have ranged from overdoses and suspicious activities to reports of gunfire and theft. Many were to check on local businesses at late hours.

Minneapolis shelters have the space to take in the occupants, city officials said. Those living at the site Friday declined transportation to the Catholic Charities' Opportunity Center for support. Four left on foot and two were driven elsewhere, according to city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

Outreach workers have visited the encampment for several months seeking to help the occupants find shelter and connect with other resources. Those that remained earlier this week had declined offers of shelter and storage, McKenzie noted.