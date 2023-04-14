A year and a half after Minneapolis voters asked city leaders to begin work on rent control, a staff impact analysis is recommending against implementing a 3% annual rent cap that a working group of landlords and tenants recommended for the city.

A 67-page report published Friday claims rent stabilization would not effectively address the cost burden for renters spending more than 30% of their income on rent, typically caused by the cost of rent outpacing income and demand for affordable housing outpacing supply.

It concludes that costs to the city of the 3% rent cap — including declines in building and property taxes, and significant enforcement costs — could outweigh the benefits, "which would impact a small percentage of renters."

The resolution that established the work group also called for a full economic analysis of the impacts of rent control. However, city staff failed to find an external party willing to do that. So staffers with the city's Community Planning and Economic Development, Regulatory Services, Finance and Assessing departments, and the City's Attorney's office, worked together on the report.

City Council members will have a chance to discuss the report at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Business, Inspections, Housing and Zoning Committee meeting. If the council decides to pursue a rent stabilization ordinance this year, it would need to be done in time to go on the ballot for voter approval in November. Most Minneapolis residents are renters.

Among the findings in the report:

A rent stabilization policy would run counter to many city policies designed to promote new housing development.

Rent control may benefit some existing renters, but others may face greater housing instability because it could motivate landlords to raise rents by the maximum amount allowed each year.

Rent control could disincentivize landlords from making improvements to their properties, causing living conditions to deteriorate.

"Now is a particularly risky time to adopt a policy that staff anticipate would impede the development of new rental housing units," according to the report. "The city and surrounding market are still recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are existing reasons to be concerned about the pace of needed development."

The report recommends waiting for the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of St. Paul's rent control policy. Meanwhile, the report says, Minneapolis should continue investing in "known effective strategies" to assist low-income renters — including guaranteed basic income, a current pilot project, and Stable Homes Stable Schools, which provides funding and services for families at risk of homelessness.

Other affordable housing development measures are also touted, like the Inclusionary Zoning policy and Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

According to the University of Minnesota Center for Urban and Regional Affairs, the cost of rent vastly outpaces income for Minneapolis' lowest wage earners, who are disproportionately Black, Indigenous and other people of color.

This is a developing story. Watch startribune.com for further developments.