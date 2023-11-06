As voters prepared to head to the polls Tuesday, the balance of power on the Minneapolis City Council hung in the balance.

All 13 seats were on the ballot, and while Mayor Jacob Frey won't stand for re-election for another two years, the future of his agenda — as compared to that of a more-progressive crop of candidates — was at stake.

Two veteran council members didn't seek re-election, and Council President Andrea Jenkins was in the fight of her career to stay in office. Those races alone created a host of scenarios.

The results could have implications for a range of issues, such as how, when or if the city should clear homeless encampments, whether taxpayers should pay for sidewalks to be shoveled, and how leaders should fund and oversee police reform in a city still healing from the trauma of George Floyd's murder and all that followed.

For the past two years, a group of Democrats generally aligned with Frey have held sway on the council, frustrating a group of more-progressive, generally younger and less white members who want more rapid and profound change. A few council members aligned with neither camp often provide decisive swing votes.

It's a dynamic that reflects a wider struggle within the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, and party members from across the state were watching closely to gage the political winds in Minnesota largest city and heftiest concentration of Democrats.

Nowhere was the feature more evident than in Ward 8, where Jenkins, a trailblazing Black trans woman, faced a stiff challenge from Soren Stevenson, a 29-year-old white activist who wrested the DFL endorsement from Jenkins on a message that she's not liberal enough.

Ward 8

Stevenson came onto the public stage during protests following Floyd's murder, when a police-fired projectile destroyed one of his eyes. He earned the endorsement of the Twin Cities Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, an ascendant group in Minneapolis politics that has endorsed five candidates in the city's elections. Four of those candidates, including Stevenson, sought and won the DFL endorsement — an example of the grassroots strength of the DSA.

Grassroots organizing is likely to be crucial in a year when voter turnout was expected to be relatively low and, before Election Day, had been well behind the pace of 2021, when ballot was packed with council races, ballot questions and a mayoral contest.

Jenkins gained national prominence in 2017 when she became the first openly trans woman elected to public office. While she was a loud voice in calling for police reform, racial truth and reconciliation and equity for all marginalized communities, she has found herself on the defensive this season, as Stevenson and his supporters have accused her of not achieving any real results.

With candidates Terry White and Robert Sullentrop also on the ballot, a tight race between Jenkins and Stevenson raises the possibility that the decision could come down to the second or third choices of voters under the city's ranked-choice voting system.

Ward 12

Another high-stakes race is a three-way contest in Ward 12, which covers the southeast portion of the city.

Veteran Council Member Andrew Johnson, — a swing member who frequently casts deciding votes — isn't seeking re-election.

The DFL-endorsed candidate, Aurin Chowdhury, also carries the endorsements of the DSA and Johnson. Chowdhury has moderated from her previous stance on abolishing the police, saying she now sees police as an essential part of public safety, but few doubt that a victory for her would be a score for the farther-left side of the council.

One of Chowdhury's opponents, Luther Ranheim, has the backing of All of Mpls, a Frey-aligned group with a slate of eight candidates, including Jenkins.

Another candidate, local business owner Nancy Ford, would also fall to the right of Chowdhury.

Ward 7

The open seat in Ward 7, which stretches from downtown west into the city's wealthiest enclaves, features another high-stakes three-way contest.

Council Member Lisa Goodman isn't seeking re-election. The longest-serving member of the council, Goodman once played the role of a far-left firebrand, but 26 years later, she's found herself aligned with the relative moderates, making the race to fill her seat another opportunity for a pickup for those who want to bring the city farther left.

Realtor and self-described "pragmatic Democrat" Scott Graham has Goodman's endorsement, but Katie Cashman, a project manager at the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, also notched the blessing of an establishment Democrat: former Gov. Mark Dayton.

While Cashman isn't a member of the DSA, she's seen as to the left of Graham; she earned the endorsement of Mpls for the Many, an independent group that endorsed a slate of five candidates under the goal: "To elect a true progressive majority to the Minneapolis City Council."

Rounding out the field is Kenneth Foxworth, who, like Graham, opposes rent control and supports increasing funding for police. Cashman doesn't support the 3% rent control cap favored by many progressives, and she support's Frey's current police-funding proposal, but hasn't projected the police-friendly message of Graham.

Ward 1

Council Member Elliott Payne faced a challenge from Edwin Fruit, a 77-year-old socialist, in Ward 1 on the city's northeastern corner.

Ward 2

Council Member Robin Wonsley, the most outspoken Democratic Socialist on the council was unopposed on the ballot in Ward 2. Michael Baskins attempted to mount a write-in campaign.

Ward 3

Council Member Michael Rainville was challenged by local organizer Marcus Mills in Ward 3, which includes much of downtown and neighborhoods to the north. Rainville sits on the moderate wing of the council.

Ward 4

Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw was facing three challengers in Ward 4, which covers the northwest corner of Minneapolis. Marvina Haynes and Angela Williams were both running to the left of Vetaw. Leslie Davis a longtime environmental agitator, was also running.

Ward 5

Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, part of the progressive wing of the council, faced a rematch against Victor Martinez, one of the most conservative serious candidates in any race this year.

Martinez, a pastor who opposes abortion, ran a law-and-order campaign against Ellison, an artist and son of state Attorney General Keith Ellison who was first elected in 2017. First-time candidate Phillip Peterson also mounted a campaign.

Ward 6

Council Member Jamal Osman, an occasional swing vote on the council, was trying to fend off challenges on multiple fronts in Ward 6, which includes Cedar Riverside and is home to a high concentration of residents of East African descent.

Tiger Worku, a former president of the Seward Neighborhood Group who left under controversy, and Kayseh Magan, a former Medicaid fraud investigator in the Minnesota Attorney General's office, publicly campaign against Osman as being ineffective. But looming over the race are outstanding questions about Osman's connections to state and federal investigations into theft of COVID-relief funds intended to feed children.

Republican Guy T. Gaskin was also running.

Ward 9

First-term Council Member Jason Chavez won the DFL and DSA endorsements for his re-election bid against Dan Orban, a software engineer who describes himself as independent.

Ward 10

After a raucous DFL ward convention in which supporters of challenger Nasri Warsame stormed the stage, first-term Council Member Aisha Chughtai earned the DFL endorsement in addition to the DSA endorsement in her bid for a second term representing Ward 10, which includes Uptown.

She was challenged by Bruce Dachis, who gained the backing of All of Mpls late in the race, as well as Greg Kline and Warsame, who the DFL banned from seeking the party's endorsement ever again.

Ward 11

First-term Council Member Emily Koski, a moderate who has tried to position herself as a bridge on certain issues, faced a challenge from Socialist Gabrielle Prosser in Ward 11, which encompasses the south central neighborhoods of the city.

Ward 13

Council Vice President Linea Palmisano, a moderate on the council who was first elected in 2013, faced a challenge from civic leader Kate Mortenson in Ward 13, which lies in the southwest corner of the city.

A victory by Mortenson, who led the local organizing committee for the NICAA basketball final in 2004 and runs an online business, would not change the moderate-progressive dynamic on the council; Mortenson would sit on the moderate wing. Zach Metzger and Bob "Again" Carney are also on the ballot.

Winners of Tuesday's election will serve two-year terms.