Minneapolis police officers will gain historic pay raises after the City Council on Thursday approved a new contract with the police union.

For nearly an hour, elected officials outlined their difficulty weighing the decision to move forward; many acknowledged that it lacked the breadth of accountability measures they were seeking but felt compelled to sign off on long-sought language changes, if only incremental.

They ultimately approved the deal in an 8-4 vote.

The contract guarantees a nearly 22% pay raise for veteran officers by next summer and boosts starting salaries for rookies to more than $90,000 a year — putting Minneapolis among the top five highest-paid departments in the state and surpassing comparable wage schedules of some of the nation's largest law enforcement agencies.

The labor agreement, which has the support of Mayor Jacob Frey, also expands managerial oversight of the force, whose numbers stand at their lowest level in four decades, hampering investigations, jeopardizing some residents' sense of security and racking up unprecedented overtime hours for police and costs for taxpayers.

Frey and police Chief Brian O'Hara have said the raises, as well as increased powers for the chief, will be essential to rebuild and reinvent the department since the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Leaders of the union representing more than 500 officers have praised the contract as an asset for hiring and retaining officers.

The approval of the contract between the city and the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis follows a protected period of negotiations and scrutiny. The previous contract expired at the end of 2022. Early bargaining sessions were conducted in public, but were followed by closed-door sessions and eventually involved state mediation. The union overwhelmingly approved a tentative agreement in early June, and the council held two public hearings — a rare move for a collective bargaining agreement.

Police supporters showed up in numbers at the public hearings to urge passage of the plan, telling council members that crime spikes during the pandemic and ensuing feelings of insecurity underscore the need for a robust police force.

But some community activists and council members who have been critical of police argued that the labor agreement lacked tangible reforms and voiced concerns that some oversight measures, such as the chief being able to keep an officer on leave longer during a misconduct investigation, aren't permanent.

As council members took up the measure, a dozen community activists in the audience raised paper signs saying "Vote NO on contract." Amid the crowd, one police supporter held his own poster board demanding the Council "Back our Blue."

Council members didn't have the ability to make any changes to the contract; they could only vote for or against it.

How they voted

In the end, several skeptical council members said they nonetheless supported the contract over the alternative: Voting it down would have meant a return to mediation and potentially arbitration, perhaps resulting in a weaker contract, city labor officials warned.

"This contract does not go nearly far enough, it really doesn't," said Council President Elliott Payne. "We have to keep the pressure on and I commit to doing that."

Voting in favor were Council Members Payne, Linea Palmisano, LaTrisha Vetaw, Michael Rainville, Emily Koski, Andrea Jenkins, Katie Cashman and Aurin Chowdhury.

Voting against were Council Members Jason Chavez, Jeremiah Ellison, Aisha Chughtai and Robin Wonsley.

Council Member Jamal Osman was absent, because he is currently traveling abroad.

Tension: How to pay for it

Despite the strong support the contract ultimately received, tension remains in City Hall over how taxpayers will foot the bill during a challenging moment for city finances.

A pair of raises this year, as well as retroactive back-pay for members of the force will be covered by $5.5 million extra funds in the city's current budget, but that still leaves a pair of raises in 2025, which amount to $9.2 million more than city budget planning estimates — and the city is starting down a $21.6 million budget hole as pandemic aid dries up and downtown commercial property values crater.

Last month, Frey proposed using state public safety aid that the council had previously allocated to be spent on policing alternatives. That irked members of the council's more progressive majority. Earlier this week, the council moved forward with a different plan that preserved those policing alternatives and instead sought to pull money from other areas, such as a planned renovation of conference rooms in the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Heading into Thursday's meeting, it wasn't clear what plan, if any, would be sent to Frey's desk — or if he would veto it. At 11 a.m. council members were debating another plan, apparently developed overnight, that appeared to fully fund the convention center renovations by shuffling a series of funding mechanisms, including dipping into the city's "downtown assets fund," which is used to make downtown improvements.

It's not essential that the council have a plan to pay for the raises right now; the 2025 budget doesn't need to be approved until late fall.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.











