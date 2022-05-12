Minneapolis City Attorney Jim Rowader announced Thursday that he will not seek another term.

"After much soul searching and conversation with those closest to me, I regret to announce that I will not pursue another term as City Attorney," Rowader said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to serve the community in other ways."

The announcement did not say what Rowader would be doing next.

Rowader joined the city in the summer of 2020 saying, among other things, that he hoped to help improve the Police Department that had "unfortunately practiced inequitable policing based on the color of one's skin for too long." Before that, he spent years working as a high-level attorney for Target.

Rowader's last day with the city will be May 23. The announcement from Mayor Jacob Frey's office did not specify who would take over for Rowader.