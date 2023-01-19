Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis boxer Jamal James will face a former Olympian when he returns to the ring Feb. 25 at the Armory on a card to be televised by Showtime.

James (27-2 with 12 knockouts) will fight Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 ). Palmetta fought for Argentina in the 2016 Olympics.

James hasn't boxed since October 2021, when he lost his WBA welterweight title to Radzhab Butaev in Las Vegas.

"This fight is obviously very important because it will put me back on track to get a title opportunity again," James said. "It's also important to me to let people know I am still in the mix. I've been off for a while so now it's time to remind people that at 147, Jamal 'Shango' James is here to take over."

In the main event Feb. 25, Subriel Matias of Puerto Rico (18-1, 18) will face Argentina's Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20) for the IBF junior lightweight championship.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at the Armory or online at armorymn.com.