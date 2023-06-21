For the first time, Minneapolis-based leisure carrier Sun Country Airlines earned the title of best low-cost airline in North America at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards held Tuesday in Paris.

Meanwhile, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, ranked as the best airline in North America and was the only U.S. carrier to make the list of the top-20 airlines worldwide.

The World Airline Awards, introduced in 1999, aims to provide a global customer satisfaction study. Travelers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The awards draw comparisons to the Oscars but for the aviation industry.

"Our focus on the leisure traveler allows us to offer flights when demand is strongest, and our business model keeps fares affordable," said Dave Davis, Sun Country's president and chief financial officer, in an announcement. "We look forward to continuing to grow when and where our customers need us most."

Skytrax pays all costs of the survey and the awards event. Airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee or for any charges for use of the award logos and results.

"In such a competitive region for low-cost and ultra-low-cost air travel, to be named the Best Low-Cost Airline in this sector should be a source of great pride for Sun Country Airlines and all of its staff," said Edward Plaisted, chief executive of Skytrax, in an announcement.

Sun Country ranked seventh among the world's low-cost carriers. In the top-five best low-cost carriers in North America category, Southwest Airlines, Air Canada rouge, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines followed Sun Country in the top spot.

The honor of best airline overall went to Singapore Airlines for the fifth time.