Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is expanding its shelter hours to accommodate more animals.

Starting Aug. 24, the shelter at 212 17th Ave. N. will stay open until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, replacing monthly Saturday hours, according to a city news release. Regular weekday hours Monday through Wednesday and Friday will remain 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelter has seen about a 30% increase in animal intake since 2019, and is expecting a nearly 20% increase from 2022, according to the release. Current staffing levels aren't keeping pace, the release said.

Earlier this week, Mayor Jacob Frey announced that Animal Care and Control will receive funding for two additional animal care technicians as part of his proposed 2024 budget. The proposal includes $275,000 in spending for the shelter.

Animal Care and Control has a staff of two veterinarians, three veterinary technicians and a dozen animal control officers. The shelter helps with animal adoptions, licensing and vaccinations, among other services.