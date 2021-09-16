The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Thursday morning that elections officials don't have to provide notices with Minneapolis ballots this fall — but the high court has yet to rule on the larger issues in a case threatening to toss a policing proposal from the November election.

Earlier this week, Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson barred elections officials from counting votes on a proposal determining the future of Minneapolis policing, after she ruled that city officials chose to present the question to voters in an "unreasonable and misleading" way.

The judge's order sparked speedy appeals to the state Supreme Court, which faces intense pressure to act with unusual speed. Early voting begins Friday in the first city races since George Floyd was killed by police. If the high court hasn't ruled by the time early voting begins, Anderson instructed elections workers to give voters a notice that they shouldn't vote on the policing measure and that those votes won't be counted.

But Hennepin County officials, who assist with ballot printing, asked the justices Wednesday to lift that requirement. If the Supreme Court ultimately reverses Anderson's ruling, some of the earliest voters "will have been disenfranchised" and the results on that ballot question "will be tainted," they argued. They suggested that the question could remain on the ballot but, if Anderson's order remains in place, they could elect not to count votes on that question.

In a two-page order Thursday morning, the Supreme Court lifted that notification requirement. Other portions of Anderson's order, including provisions that block officials from counting votes on the proposal, remain in place while the justices consider the larger issues in the case.

The latest rulings stem from a legal fight over how to present a key policing and public safety proposal to voters in a neutral way.

Earlier this year, a political committee called Yes 4 Minneapolis collected signatures to get a proposal on the November ballot that would clear the way for city leaders to replace the police department with a new public safety agency. The measure changes the Minneapolis charter by removing the requirement to keep a police department with a minimum number of officers. It then requires the city to create a new agency providing "a comprehensive public health approach to safety."

Lawyers on all sides of the debate have argued vehemently over how to interpret those charter changes and how much detail to provide on the ballot.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Liz Navratil • 612-673-4994