DEER PARK, N.Y. — Minivan slams into a Long Island nail salon, killing 4 and injuring 9, fire official says.
Most Read
-
Walz: Biden 'had a bad night' in debate but should be Dems' nominee
-
Satellite photos show dramatic flooding in Mankato, southern Minnesota
-
What was a riverside bar in southern Minnesota is now an island
-
Brooks: A horror show of a debate - and what's that you say about Minneapolis, Donald Trump?
-
Tarantula-tossing candidate for county board responds to questions about work as an escort