Milwaukee Bucks (27-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bucks take on Miami.

The Heat are 8-12 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference averaging just 108.8 points per game.

The Bucks are 15-10 in conference play. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 21.2 points, six rebounds and 4.4 assists. Bam Adebayo is shooting 54.8% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 52.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Caleb Martin: out (quad), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (foot), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Bam Adebayo: day to day (wrist), Tyler Herro: out (achilles), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Haywood Highsmith: day to day (knee), Udonis Haslem: day to day (achilles), Duncan Robinson: out (finger).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.