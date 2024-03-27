Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (44-28, fifth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on New Orleans for a non-conference matchup.

The Pelicans have gone 20-14 at home. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.4 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas paces the Pelicans with 9.1 boards.

The Bucks are 17-18 on the road. Milwaukee is 4-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pelicans' 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 13.4 per game the Pelicans give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 28 the Bucks won 141-117 led by 30 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Brandon Ingram scored 26 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is shooting 56.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.6 points per game with 11.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 20.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 109.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (knee).

Bucks: Patrick Beverley: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.