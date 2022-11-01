Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Detroit Pistons (2-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will attempt to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Detroit.

Milwaukee went 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a season ago. The Bucks averaged 6.3 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Detroit finished 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons gave up 112.5 points per game while committing 21.9 fouls last season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the 110-108 in their last matchup on Nov. 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points, and Cade Cunningham led the with 27 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: day to day (nasal), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.