Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Milwaukee Bucks (48-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (34-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its nine-game road win streak alive when the Bucks play Golden State.

The Warriors are 27-7 in home games. Golden State is the top team in the Western Conference with 29.6 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.8.

The Bucks are 20-12 on the road. Milwaukee averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 14-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 128-111 in the last matchup on Dec. 14. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 49.7% and averaging 29.6 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Brook Lopez is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 123.1 points, 49.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle), Gary Payton II: out (adductor).

Bucks: Goran Dragic: out (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (hand), Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.