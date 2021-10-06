MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Wednesday they are investigating the death of 1-year-old boy as a homicide.

Police said they responded last Thursday to a report of child abuse and discovered that the boy was unresponsive. He died from his inquires on Monday.

A 32-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested in connection with the homicide, WDJT-TV reported. The cause of death has not been released.

Police said criminal charges are likely to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.