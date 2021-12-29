Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Orlando.

The Magic have gone 4-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando has a 6-18 record against opponents above .500.

The Bucks are 16-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.0% from deep. Brook Lopez paces the Bucks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 29 the Bucks won 127-110 led by 28 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Franz Wagner scored 38 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Grayson Allen averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Jrue Holiday is averaging 21.6 points, 7.7 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Mychal Mulder: out (health and safety protocols), R.J. Hampton: out (reconditioning), Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Bucks: Brook Lopez: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.