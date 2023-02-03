Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 11- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Heat are 13-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has an 11-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Heat defeated the Bucks 111-95 in their last meeting on Jan. 14. Gabe Vincent led the Heat with 27 points, and Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.0 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 16.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jimmy Butler is scoring 21.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.6 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 122.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Bobby Portis: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: out (personal).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (ankle), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Orlando Robinson: out (thumb), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Duncan Robinson: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.