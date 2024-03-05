Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (41-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-28, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Golden State Warriors after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Bucks' 113-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors are 16-15 on their home court. Golden State is the Western Conference leader with 46.9 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 6.0.

The Bucks are 16-14 on the road. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference with 35.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 8.7.

The Warriors are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks average 121.4 points per game, 4.2 more than the 117.2 the Warriors give up to opponents.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Warriors 129-118 in their last meeting on Jan. 14. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, and Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 27.1 points and five assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 48.1 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 113.0 points, 47.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Brandin Podziemski: day to day (knee).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (achilles), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (back), Chris Livingston: day to day (groin), Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.