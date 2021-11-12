Eastern Kentucky (2-0) vs. Milwaukee (1-0)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky and Milwaukee both look to put winning streaks together .

TEAM LEADERS: .MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Moreno has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky went 4-1 against non-conference schools last season. In those five games, the Colonels gave up 72.2 points per game while scoring 83.4 per outing. Milwaukee went 1-1 in non-conference play, averaging 73 points and allowing 69.5 per game in the process.

