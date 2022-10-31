Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a season ago. The Bucks shot 43.8% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons shot 43.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nasal), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

