Milwaukee Bucks (53-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (49-24, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bucks take on Denver.

The Nuggets are 30-6 in home games. Denver is second in the NBA with 29.2 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.9.

The Bucks are 23-13 on the road. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 49.0 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 107-99 on Jan. 26. Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Joe Ingles is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 124.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Bucks: Meyers Leonard: out (calf), Khris Middleton: out (injury management), Goran Dragic: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.