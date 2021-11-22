Milwaukee (1-2) vs. Bowling Green (1-3)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Bowling Green will meet in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Bowling Green lost 90-84 to Norfolk State on Friday, while Milwaukee came up short in an 81-45 game against Florida on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bowling Green's Daeqwon Plowden, Myron Gordon and Trey Diggs have collectively scored 42 percent of all Falcons points this season.BRILLIANT BALDWIN JR.: Patrick Baldwin Jr. has connected on 21.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 19 over the last three games. He's also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green is ranked 10th in all of Division I with an average of 79.2 possessions per game.

