Utah Jazz (17-20, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-11, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Utah Jazz after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 112-108 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Bucks have gone 16-3 at home. Milwaukee has a 10-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jazz are 6-15 on the road. Utah is 8-16 against opponents over .500.

The 124.3 points per game the Bucks score are 5.6 more points than the Jazz allow (118.7). The Jazz are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is shooting 43.1% and averaging 25.2 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Lauri Markkanen is scoring 23.6 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 19.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 124.1 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin).

Jazz: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.