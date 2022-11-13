Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MILWAUKEE — Angelo Stuart's 18 points helped Milwaukee defeat NAIA-member Cardinal Stritch 112-38 on Saturday night.

Stuart was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (2-1). Jalen Johnson scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Elijah Jamison shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Damar Reed finished with 15 points for the Wolves. Cardinal Stritch also got eight points from Monte Mayberry and Isaac Hill.

NEXT UP

Milwaukee visits Iowa State in its next matchup on November 20.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.