Chicago Cubs (28-27, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (31-23, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.84 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Brewers: Bryse Wilson (3-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Milwaukee is 31-23 overall and 13-10 in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago has a 28-27 record overall and a 13-16 record in road games. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 10-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Tauchman has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 7-for-32 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 3-7, .183 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.