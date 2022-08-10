Tampa Bay Rays (58-51, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-50, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, Rays +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 59-50 record overall and a 28-22 record at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 25-30 record on the road and a 58-51 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .308 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams play Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 22 home runs while slugging .475. Christian Yelich is 13-for-40 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes is fourth on the Rays with 24 extra base hits (10 doubles and 14 home runs). Brandon Lowe is 10-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .262 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rays: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.