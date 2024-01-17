Mill City Museum in Minneapolis is one of 21 nominees for best history museum in the country, as decided by USA Today, and museum staffers are now asking for the public's help to vote it into the top spot.

This is the second year in a row that Mill City Museum has made the list of nominees, created by six USA Today experts as part of its 10Best Readers' Choice awards. In 2023, Mill City finished fourth.

Museum Site Manager David Stevens said Tuesday in a news release that staff members are "doubly honored" because the museum just reached its 20-year anniversary.

"We are so grateful for all the support received from Minnesotans last year," Stevens said. "This recognition of the great work our staff does to tell the rich history of Minneapolis is tremendous."

The museum's release urged people to vote for Mill City Museum online, where they can log their pick for best museum once a day. The contest closes at 11 a.m. Feb. 12, and the top 10 vote-getters will be announced Feb. 23.

As of Tuesday evening, Mill City Museum was the fourth-highest vote-getter. It was sitting behind the Cincinnati History Museum, Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

Mill City Museum sits on the Mississippi riverfront in downtown Minneapolis, built within what's left of the Washburn A Mill, now a historic landmark. One of the largest and most advanced flour mills of its time, it made Minneapolis the flour milling capital of the world from 1880 to 1930.

Museum visitors can travel through a giant elevator while experiencing the sights and sounds of workers and machines during Minneapolis' milling heyday, sample treats at the baking lab and enjoy a panoramic view from the observation deck.

Online voting for best history museum can be found at 10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-history-museum-2024/.