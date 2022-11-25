Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BIMINI, Bahamas — Olivia Miles scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 7 Notre Dame cruised to a 90-65 win over American at the Goombay Splash on Thursday.

Sonia Citron added 17 points and Dara Mabrey had 15 for the Irish (5-0), who play Arizona State in their second game.

Emily Johns scored 15 points for the Eagles (0-5).

Notre Dame scored eight points over the last 93 seconds of the first quarter for a 26-11 lead and cruised from there. The lead reached 28 in the second quarter before the Irish took a 52-29 lead at halftime.

Notre Dame scored 23 fast-break points and 17 second-chance points to go with a plus-22 rebound difference, leading to 42 points in the paint to go with 28-of-41 shooting from the foul line.

