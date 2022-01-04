Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the Wolves' win over the Clippers on Monday within the context of several local teams dealing with adversity. It appears as though the Wolves made it through a tough December and early January stretch — in terms of the schedule and COVID absences — in reasonable shape and might be in good position going forward.

5:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins the show for a look back at the film on the Vikings' 37-10 loss to Green Bay on Sunday. Did they really abandon the run too soon, as Mike Zimmer familiarly lamented? Plus Krammer looks at five young players this season who showed they are ready for consistent roles.

15:00: My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team takes a big-picture look at this Vikings season and the ones that came before it and comes to a conclusion that the ceiling for 2022 is no higher than it was in 2021 — signaling that it's time for a change.

